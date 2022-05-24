Harworth Group’s (HWG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 158.50 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.55. The company has a market cap of £511.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Harworth Group has a 12-month low of GBX 137 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.30 ($2.43).

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £4,988.88 ($6,277.69). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 5,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.42 ($12,526.01). Insiders purchased a total of 14,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,946 in the last quarter.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

