Haywood Securities Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$37.50

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 318.06% from the company’s current price.

FIL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.97.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02. Research analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

