Haywood Securities Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$37.50

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 318.06% from the company’s current price.
FIL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.97.
About Filo Mining (Get Rating)
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.