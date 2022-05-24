HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 381.48% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoldMining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of GoldMining stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,561,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.
About GoldMining (Get Rating)
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
