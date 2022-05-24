HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 381.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoldMining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of GoldMining stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,561,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GoldMining by 765.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 628,376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GoldMining by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoldMining by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

