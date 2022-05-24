HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for GoldMining (TSE:GOLD)

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 301.23% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GOLD traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 705,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,594. GoldMining has a 12 month low of C$1.24 and a 12 month high of C$2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$246.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

