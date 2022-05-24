Head to Head Analysis: AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) & Its Peers

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AST SpaceMobile to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AST SpaceMobile and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 AST SpaceMobile Competitors 245 693 746 36 2.33

AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 292.03%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 56.18%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile’s rivals have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million -$18.97 million -13.19 AST SpaceMobile Competitors $3.40 billion $368.64 million 1.33

AST SpaceMobile’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -214.60% -20.08% -15.34% AST SpaceMobile Competitors -91.76% -63.80% -12.73%

Summary

AST SpaceMobile rivals beat AST SpaceMobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AST SpaceMobile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

