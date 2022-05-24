Head to Head Comparison: DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marpai and DaVita’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million 2.23 -$15.98 million N/A N/A DaVita $11.62 billion 0.77 $978.45 million $8.40 11.22

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Marpai.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Marpai shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DaVita shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A -94.27% -46.57% DaVita 7.78% 78.24% 5.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marpai and DaVita, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A DaVita 0 5 1 0 2.17

DaVita has a consensus price target of $132.40, suggesting a potential upside of 40.48%. Given DaVita’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DaVita is more favorable than Marpai.

Summary

DaVita beats Marpai on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marpai (Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services to 16,000 patients in risk-based integrated care arrangements and 7,000 patients in other integrated care arrangements; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive kidney care services. As of December 31, 2021, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,815 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 203,100 patients; and operated 339 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 39,900 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 850 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

