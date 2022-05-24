Head to Head Contrast: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) versus StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) and StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for European Wax Center and StoneMor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 6 0 2.75 StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A

European Wax Center presently has a consensus price target of $31.29, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than StoneMor.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and StoneMor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 3.31% 9.60% 5.30% StoneMor -19.32% N/A -1.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares European Wax Center and StoneMor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million 8.43 -$3.41 million $0.12 197.83 StoneMor $322.84 million 0.84 -$55.28 million ($0.53) -4.34

European Wax Center has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneMor. StoneMor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of StoneMor shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.1% of StoneMor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

European Wax Center beats StoneMor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing. The company also provides pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments, as well as distributes retail products to its franchisees for sale in-centers and sells direct-to-consumer through website. As of December 25, 2021, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 853 locations, including 848 are franchised centers and five corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About StoneMor (Get Rating)

StoneMor Inc. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers caskets and other funeral related items; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, insurance products, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services. As of March 30, 2022, it owned and operated 304 cemeteries and 72 funeral homes in 24 states and Puerto Rico Rico. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

