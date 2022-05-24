Head-To-Head Review: Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) versus Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Rating) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 3.16 -$576.07 million $4.17 2.07

Atlas Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlas Energy Group and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Obsidian Energy has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.99%. Given Obsidian Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group (Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Obsidian Energy (Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

