Head to Head Review: Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) vs. Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Media Acquisition and Runway Growth Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$23.96 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 7.41 $45.62 million N/A N/A

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Liberty Media Acquisition and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.14%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Liberty Media Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Liberty Media Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Acquisition and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Acquisition N/A -104.93% 11.92% Runway Growth Finance 52.70% 7.47% 5.89%

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Liberty Media Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Acquisition (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

