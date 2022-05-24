Head-To-Head Survey: APA (NASDAQ:APA) & Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get APA alerts:

This table compares APA and Northern Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $7.99 billion 1.87 $973.00 million $7.00 6.31 Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 4.51 $6.36 million ($2.21) -13.11

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 30.21% 11,632.79% 13.49% Northern Oil and Gas 1.28% -1,021.20% 25.36%

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. APA pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Oil and Gas pays out -25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northern Oil and Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northern Oil and Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

APA has a beta of 4.13, indicating that its share price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for APA and Northern Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 3 13 1 2.88 Northern Oil and Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

APA presently has a consensus price target of $48.08, suggesting a potential upside of 8.91%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Summary

APA beats Northern Oil and Gas on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.