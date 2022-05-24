Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Shares of BTSDF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Health and Happiness has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

