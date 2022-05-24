Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on HR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

HR stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,048,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $76,409,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,613 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

