Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

