Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties' earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

