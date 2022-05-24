Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) will post sales of $195.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.90 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $217.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $809.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $761.33 million to $860.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.07. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -18.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $34,590,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,118 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

