HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

HEI stock opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $3,018,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 10.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth $35,606,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $1,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.