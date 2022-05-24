HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDELY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($78.72) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($72.34) to €67.00 ($71.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($63.83) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $18.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.3371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

