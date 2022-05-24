Helen Cook Buys 12,000 Shares of Silex Systems Limited (ASX:SLX) Stock

Silex Systems Limited (ASX:SLX – Get Rating) insider Helen Cook acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,588.00 ($11,055.32).
The company has a quick ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 20.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Silex Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
