Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.25 Per Share

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HLCL opened at GBX 437 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 424.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 427.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £534.56 million and a P/E ratio of 10.69. Helical has a 52 week low of GBX 284.33 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 513 ($6.46).

A number of brokerages have commented on HLCL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.30) price objective on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Helical from GBX 520 ($6.54) to GBX 575 ($7.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Helical news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £58,100 ($73,109.35).

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

