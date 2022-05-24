Helios Underwriting’s (HUW) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

HUW stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.23) on Tuesday. Helios Underwriting has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The stock has a market cap of £121.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £55,300 ($69,586.01). Also, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.95), for a total value of £20,150 ($25,355.48).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

