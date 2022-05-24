Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 742,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.29. 5,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

