Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HP stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.29. 5,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 742,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

