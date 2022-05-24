Henderson High Income Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.53 (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HHI traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 176 ($2.21). The stock had a trading volume of 151,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.43. Henderson High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 149.50 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £226.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

