Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HEPA. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

