Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE HLF opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $55.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Johnson purchased 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $133,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,592.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,132. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

