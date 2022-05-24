Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

HTGC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

HTGC stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $16,938,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $14,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after buying an additional 396,491 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,706,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

