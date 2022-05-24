Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSKA. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

HSKA opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $82.92 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heska will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,789,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Heska by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 163,689 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 181,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,719,000 after acquiring an additional 68,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 836,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,712,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

