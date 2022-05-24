Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $11.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $13.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.67. Hess has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $119.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $15,033,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $17,370,874.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,652 shares of company stock valued at $60,473,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 131.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 3.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.