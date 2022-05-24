Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 131.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average is $94.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.