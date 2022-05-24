Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,995 ($25.10) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,360.26 ($17.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,419.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42. Hill & Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,175 ($14.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,922 ($24.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Pete Raby purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.79) per share, for a total transaction of £22,395 ($28,180.45).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

