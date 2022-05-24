Hill & Smith’s (HILS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.54) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,995 ($25.10) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 1,358 ($17.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,175 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,922 ($24.19). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,419.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,546.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 31.81.

In related news, insider Pete Raby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.79) per share, with a total value of £22,395 ($28,180.45).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

