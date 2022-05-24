HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on HLVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ HLVX opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
