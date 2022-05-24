HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLVX opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. HilleVax has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

