Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.37) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of LON HFG opened at GBX 1,218.68 ($15.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,192.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,137.27. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 988 ($12.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,290 ($16.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($15.09), for a total value of £1,199,000 ($1,508,745.44). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 48,873 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($15.30), for a total value of £594,295.68 ($747,823.93). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,873 shares of company stock valued at $299,329,568.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

