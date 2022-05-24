Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Director Douglas M. Steenland Purchases 1,967 Shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, hitting $128.28. 1,814,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $167.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.68.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $400,946,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $352,916,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.