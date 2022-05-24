Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.69. 2,141,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

