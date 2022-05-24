Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Home Capital Group stock traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.22. 79,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,113. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$26.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.28%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

