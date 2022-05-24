HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) CFO John Michel Purchases 3,000 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) CFO John Michel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HMST traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

