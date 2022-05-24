HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Amen Darrell Van Buys 1,000 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) EVP Amen Darrell Van purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.86. 4,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,486. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

