HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Amen Darrell Van Buys 1,000 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) EVP Amen Darrell Van purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.86. 4,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,486. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $57.40.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.
