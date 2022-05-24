Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.73 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will report $8.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.76 billion and the lowest is $8.69 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $8.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $35.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.41 billion to $36.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $37.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $38.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 15,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $189.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.64. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.