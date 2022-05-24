Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.50-8.50 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.14.

HON stock opened at $189.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.64. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

