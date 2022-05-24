Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.5-36.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.11 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.98-2.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $189.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.64. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

