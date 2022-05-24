Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

