Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $12.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,449,000 after purchasing an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

