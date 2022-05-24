Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 969.33 ($12.20).

HWDN has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.40) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.84) to GBX 940 ($11.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.78) to GBX 941 ($11.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.97), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,070,388.22). Also, insider Paul Hayes acquired 12,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 792 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £100,623.60 ($126,618.35). Insiders have acquired 16,059 shares of company stock worth $12,757,234 in the last 90 days.

HWDN stock opened at GBX 656.20 ($8.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 747.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 812.34. The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 630.80 ($7.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.40).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 15.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

