HOYA Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HOYA in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
HOYA Company Profile (Get Rating)
HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.
