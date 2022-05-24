HOYA Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HOYA in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get HOYA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. HOYA has a 52-week low of $92.52 and a 52-week high of $179.94.

HOYA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.