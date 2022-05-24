HP (HPQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in HP by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,318 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in HP by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 472,168 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 387,889 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in HP by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,892,000 after acquiring an additional 283,186 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

