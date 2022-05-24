HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.