Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $486.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,264,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $441.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.06 and a 200-day moving average of $432.76. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $472.68. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

