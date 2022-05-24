Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) to post $1.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $1.04 million. Humanigen posted sales of $1.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $78.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 million to $143.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $254.13 million, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $467.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.17. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 24,421.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell purchased 545,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $1,216,438.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,675,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,345,430.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan bought 12,500 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,778,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,200 over the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.01. Humanigen has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $23.53.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

